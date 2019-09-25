CAI International, Inc. (CAI) EPS Estimated At $0.78; CSR LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (CSRLF) Sellers Increased By 17.66% Their Shorts

Analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to report $0.78 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 24.27% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. CAI’s profit would be $13.26M giving it 6.93 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.69 EPS previously, CAI International, Inc.’s analysts see 13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 16,416 shares traded. CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) has risen 3.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAI News: 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: CAI International, Inc. (CAI), Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), And Others; 01/05/2018 – CAI BUYS 6% OF OUTSTANDING SHRS FROM AFFILIATE OF BOARD MEMBER; 12/04/2018 – CAI Returns as a Silver Sponsor of the Journal of Commerce Gulf Shipping Conference 2018 Presenting “The Resins Crush is Here” Panel; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 21/03/2018 – CAI Intl, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Series a Preferred Stk; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 14/03/2018 – Associa Nevada South and Associa Sierra North Honored at the 2018 CAI Nevada Chapter Annual Awards Gala; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CAI International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAI)

CSR LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) had an increase of 17.66% in short interest. CSRLF’s SI was 329,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.66% from 279,700 shares previously. It closed at $2.78 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $367.25 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It has a 6.7 P/E ratio. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The firm operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property divisions. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fiber cement, Ceilector ceiling solutions, Potter interior systems, and Rondo roll formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.