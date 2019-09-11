CAI International Inc. (CAI) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) Comparing side by side

CAI International Inc. (NYSE:CAI) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) are two firms in the Rental & Leasing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAI International Inc. 23 0.86 N/A 3.75 6.08 General Finance Corporation 9 0.69 N/A -1.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CAI International Inc. and General Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CAI International Inc. and General Finance Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAI International Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 2.5% General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Risk and Volatility

CAI International Inc. has a 1.67 beta, while its volatility is 67.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, General Finance Corporation is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CAI International Inc. and General Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 24.4%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of CAI International Inc.’s shares. Competitively, General Finance Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CAI International Inc. -5.71% -11.83% -3.1% -7.13% 3.35% -1.85% General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08%

For the past year CAI International Inc. has stronger performance than General Finance Corporation

Summary

CAI International Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors General Finance Corporation.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment. The company leases its container equipment to lessees under long-term, short-term, and finance leases. It also sells containers; and provides container management services to third-party investors, as well as sells used containers. In addition, the company leases railcars consisting of box cars for paper and forest products; covered hoppers for grain, cement, sand, plastic pallets, and other industrial products; general purpose tank cars that are used to transport food-grade and other non-hazardous commodities; gondolas for coal and steel; and general service flat cars. Further, it offers domestic and international logistics services, including intermodal, truck brokerage, port drayage, warehousing, international ocean freight, and freight forwarding, as well as the arrangement and coordination of international air freight services and customs brokerage; international export and import services for full container loads, less than container loads, perishable cargo, project cargo, and airfreight; and transportation management services and technology solutions, including shipment optimization, load consolidation, mode selection, carrier management, load planning and execution, and Web-based shipment visibility. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a container fleet comprised 1,160,336 cost equivalent units; and an owned fleet of 6,459 railcars in North America. The company was formerly known as Container Applications International, Inc. and changed its name to CAI International, Inc. in February 2007. CAI International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.