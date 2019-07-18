CAI International, Inc. (CAI) Analysts See $0.89 EPS; Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Sentiment Is 0.44

Analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to report $0.89 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. CAI’s profit would be $15.96 million giving it 6.58 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, CAI International, Inc.’s analysts see 2.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44. About 70,092 shares traded. CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) has declined 3.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAI News: 12/04/2018 – CAI Returns as a Silver Sponsor of the Journal of Commerce Gulf Shipping Conference 2018 Presenting “The Resins Crush is; 20/04/2018 – CAI Honors Three Community Associations for the 2018 CAI Lives Green Campaign; 05/04/2018 – CAI International Appoints Andrew Ogawa and John Williford to the Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE RETIREMENT OF A DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts CACI International’s Sr Scd Crdt Fclty ‘BB+’ (RR: 3); 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 05/04/2018 – CAI INTERNATIONAL SAYS SIZE OF BOARD WAS INCREASED TO EIGHT DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – CAI Intl, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Series a Preferred Stk; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – CSRA BOARD DETERMINED PROPOSAL FROM CACI INTERNATIONAL COULD NOT REASONABLY BE EXPECTED TO LEAD TO “COMPANY SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 09/05/2018 – Buildium Dramatically Increases Investment in Association Management Functionality and Participates in CAI Annual Conference fo

Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 4 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 9 trimmed and sold equity positions in Sophiris Bio Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sophiris Bio Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 200,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sabby Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 33,643 shares. The Texas-based B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,338 shares.

Analysts await Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Sophiris Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

It closed at $1.05 lastly. It is down 74.62% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SPHS News: 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED; 21/03/2018 Sophiris Bio 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – Sophiris Bio 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sophiris Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPHS); 21/03/2018 – SOPHIRIS – EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE OF $22.1 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $19.2 MLN

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $31.73 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

CAI International, Inc. operates as transportation finance and logistics firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $420.40 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It has a 6.24 P/E ratio. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.