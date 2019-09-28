Cahill Financial Advisors Lowered Its 3M Company (MMM) Position as Market Value Declined; As Intl Business Machines (IBM) Stock Rose, Stewart & Patten Co Has Decreased Holding

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 34,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 36,231 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, down from 70,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Finance Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.27% or 5,440 shares. Scotia holds 51,870 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1,410 were reported by First Utd Comml Bank. Mackenzie Fin Corp reported 57,068 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 981,889 shares. Greenleaf holds 42,837 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has 12,236 shares. Fort Lp invested in 0.05% or 1,646 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 7,512 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Service Networks Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Century accumulated 82,119 shares. Whitnell And reported 6,418 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $556.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,494 shares to 252,969 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 19,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

