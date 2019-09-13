Cahill Financial Advisors Cut Holding in 3M Company (MMM) by $458,450 as Stock Price Declined; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Stake In Illumina (ILMN) Was Has Upped

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 229.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 122,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 176,182 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.86M, up from 53,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $301.03. About 263,913 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $170.49. About 636,507 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 18,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $27.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,882 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (Prn).

