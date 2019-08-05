Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

As General Building Materials businesses, Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.83 N/A 0.65 21.51 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.48 N/A 1.08 20.38

Table 1 highlights Caesarstone Ltd. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Caesarstone Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Caesarstone Ltd. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than JELD-WEN Holding Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Caesarstone Ltd. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8%

Liquidity

Caesarstone Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Caesarstone Ltd. and JELD-WEN Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 23.69% and its average price target is $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 48.76% are Caesarstone Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61% JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19%

For the past year Caesarstone Ltd. has weaker performance than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Summary

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats Caesarstone Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.