Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS). The two are both General Building Materials companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.92 N/A 0.65 21.51 GMS Inc. 19 0.37 N/A 1.32 17.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Caesarstone Ltd. and GMS Inc. GMS Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone Ltd. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than GMS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Caesarstone Ltd. and GMS Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5% GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5%

Liquidity

Caesarstone Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, GMS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GMS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Caesarstone Ltd. and GMS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 GMS Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Caesarstone Ltd. has a 27.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $19. Competitively the average price target of GMS Inc. is $20, which is potential -27.82% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Caesarstone Ltd. appears more favorable than GMS Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares and 91.2% of GMS Inc. shares. 48.76% are Caesarstone Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of GMS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61% GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48%

For the past year Caesarstone Ltd. has weaker performance than GMS Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Caesarstone Ltd. beats GMS Inc.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.