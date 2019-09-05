Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) Reaches $14.32 After 3.00% Down Move; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

The stock of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 103,601 shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $74M-$82M; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF YAIR AVERBUCH AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q EPS 5c; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q Rev $136.1M; 16/05/2018 – Caesarstone Introduces the Metropolitan Collection and New Additions to the Classico Collection for 2018; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $621.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Caesarstone Announces Raanan Zilberman’s Resignation And Appointment Of Yair Averbuch As Interim Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE 1Q REV. $136.1M, EST. $141.3M; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. REPORTS 37.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARSTONE LTD AS OF MAY 14, 2018 – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $492.16 million company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $13.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CSTE worth $14.76 million less.

The stock increased 2.03% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $242.22. About 356,128 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $33.62 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 19.44 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $492.16 million. The Company’s engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. It has a 27.54 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications.

Analysts await Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CSTE’s profit will be $8.59M for 14.32 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Caesarstone Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.58% EPS growth.

