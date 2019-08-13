Caesarstone LTD (CSTE) Holder Hawk Ridge Management Raised Its Stake by $2.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Increased Its Stake

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 163,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 938,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, up from 774,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Caesarstone Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 84,095 shares traded. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has declined 4.93% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE – OPHIR YAKOVIAN, CO’S INCOMING CFO, WILL TRANSITION TO HIS NEW ROLE IN COMING WEEKS AS PLANNED; 16/05/2018 – Caesarstone Introduces the Metropolitan Collection and New Additions to the Classico Collection for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q Rev $136.1M; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Reduces Full-Yr 2018 Guidance to Reflect 1Q Results; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION,; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone: Considering the Quarter’s Results, Will Not Pay Div in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) COMPANY LTD. REPORTS 37.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARSTONE LTD AS OF MAY 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE REPORTS RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION &

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 1,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 100,022 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.98M, up from 98,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $249.16. About 536,060 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,623 shares, and cut its stake in Elevate Credit Inc.

