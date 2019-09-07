Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.92 N/A 0.65 21.51 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.10 N/A 1.34 19.99

Table 1 highlights Caesarstone Ltd. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MDU Resources Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Caesarstone Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caesarstone Ltd. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Caesarstone Ltd. is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. MDU Resources Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Caesarstone Ltd. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival MDU Resources Group Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Caesarstone Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Caesarstone Ltd. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Caesarstone Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MDU Resources Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Caesarstone Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares and 69.2% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares. About 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are MDU Resources Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesarstone Ltd. -5.7% -6.51% -5.95% -5.63% -4.93% 3.61% MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16%

For the past year Caesarstone Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Summary

MDU Resources Group Inc. beats Caesarstone Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.