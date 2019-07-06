Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) and Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Comparing side by side

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) and Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) compete against each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caesarstone Ltd. 15 0.93 N/A 0.71 21.66 Industrea Acquisition Corp. 7 1.29 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Caesarstone Ltd. and Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Caesarstone Ltd. and Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caesarstone Ltd. 0.00% 4.8% 3.5% Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Caesarstone Ltd. Its rival Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Caesarstone Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of Caesarstone Ltd. shares and 36.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp. shares. About 48.76% of Caesarstone Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Caesarstone Ltd. -0.9% 3.22% -7.63% 5.2% 12.67% 13.25% Industrea Acquisition Corp. -6% -23.41% -28.98% -49.31% -47.35% -37.18%

For the past year Caesarstone Ltd. has 13.25% stronger performance while Industrea Acquisition Corp. has -37.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Caesarstone Ltd. beats Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market. The companyÂ’s products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. It sells its products directly to fabricators, sub-distributors, and resellers; and indirectly through a network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in MP Menashe, Israel. Caesarstone Ltd. is a subsidiary of Cede & Co.