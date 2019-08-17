Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose While Alpine Associates Management Trimmed Its Stake; Peloton Wealth Strategists Position In Raytheon Co. (RTN) Was Raised

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 7.46 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.48M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Mngmt holds 0.9% or 431,137 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 441,800 shares stake. Connecticut-based Silver Point Lp has invested 19.84% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Trexquant LP holds 366,516 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 186,191 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 141,600 shares. Selz Limited Liability Com has invested 1.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 5.97M were reported by Fmr Limited. Nokota Mngmt LP has 4.05 million shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.60 million shares. 1.42M are owned by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc. Icahn Carl C invested in 3.58% or 99.25 million shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 479,671 shares. Westchester Mngmt Ltd reported 0.39% stake.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.81 million shares to 6.07 million shares, valued at $43.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin & Roe accumulated 5,241 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Ltd has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Peddock Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 1.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rafferty Asset Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hm Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2,089 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 30,557 shares. Lockheed Martin reported 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cornerstone Investment Prns stated it has 163,809 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Karp Cap Mngmt owns 9,244 shares. Arrow Financial reported 0.25% stake. Alpha Windward Limited Co owns 493 shares. Pitcairn Co invested in 0.17% or 8,438 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated has 134,567 shares. 103,905 were reported by Zacks Invest Mgmt.

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Spdr Etf (XLF) by 78,977 shares to 13,105 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.