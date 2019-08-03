Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose While Pentwater Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $19.96 Million; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Lowes Cos (LOW) Position as Stock Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 9.50 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 328,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00 million, down from 333,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $99.23. About 3.88M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.63% EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 250,000 shares to 365,791 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Put).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CZR May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nevada casinos post strong June numbers – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts Enters Into Agreement to Divest Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City and Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg for $230 Million Cash – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Management reported 1.80 million shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg stated it has 650,000 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 441,800 shares. Hg Vora Capital Management Lc has 32.50M shares for 20.8% of their portfolio. Frontfour Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested 8.48% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Element Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 18,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc stated it has 33,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Ltd Liability accumulated 12,092 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Athena Advsrs reported 48,342 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 268,903 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.01M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 149,165 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc has 1.05 million shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,290 shares to 66,690 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 5.83 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 8,537 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fincl Counselors stated it has 16,697 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 38,463 shares in its portfolio. Btr Mngmt holds 117,102 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Axa has 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Webster Bankshares N A owns 5,372 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Nomura Inc reported 12,355 shares stake. Blue holds 2,155 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Markel Corp accumulated 1.05% or 570,000 shares. First Fincl Bank reported 22,855 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 372,773 shares. Marco Mgmt holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 95,271 shares.