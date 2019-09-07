Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose While Alpine Associates Management Has Decreased Holding; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Position In Atmos Energy (ATO) Was Upped

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 91.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 96,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 200,879 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56M, up from 104,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 646,092 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.03% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 114,200 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 7,600 shares stake. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 9,205 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 18,103 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 17,997 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 263 shares. Moreover, Grace And White has 0.05% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,100 shares. First Corp In reported 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 50,148 are owned by Cipher Capital Lp. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 11,900 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,700 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 10,767 shares to 14,400 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

