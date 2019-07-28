Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Declined While Alpine Associates Management Decreased Holding by $1.06 Million; Lincoln Capital Boosted Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position by $407,750; Market Value Rose

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 1.16M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C; 08/03/2018 – Marriott International Celebrates International Women’s Day With Multiple Initiatives Around the World; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.14 million shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $73.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.