Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake Upped by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp; As Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Stock Price Declined, Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 63.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The hedge fund held 29,217 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, up from 17,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $234.95. About 644,279 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 20/03/2018 – DP Eurasia annual core profit rises 28.9 percent; 26/04/2018 – Domino’s profit, comparable sales rise on higher fees from franchisees; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgn 2, Afms 5 Domino’s Pizza Master Issuer LLC Nts Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville Domino’s® Locations to Hire 820 Team Members

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 16,463 shares to 34,884 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 276,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,201 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

