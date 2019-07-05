Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Declined While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Increased by $520,000 Its Holding; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) Stake Lifted by Maplelane Capital Llc

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 173.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 260,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $20.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Under Threat From a Chinese Chipmaker? – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Bull Weighs Impact Of Taiwan Semiconductor Guidance Cut, Battery Replacement – Benzinga” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor: 2019 Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 21, 2019.