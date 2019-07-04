Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Declined While Contrarian Capital Management Lifted by $2.00 Million Its Stake; Qep Res (QEP) Holder Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Its Position

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 213,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 720,347 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 933,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 2.99M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – “EXPECT TO COMPLETE AND PUT ON PRODUCTION NINE MORE NET WELLS THAN ORIGINALLY FORECASTED DURING 2018”; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 7, 2019 : BKS, AMD, DOCU, BYND, QQQ, CZR, TVIX, NOK, LYG, HOME, NIO, BBVA – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts: If The Caesars Deal Tanks, Assessing The Company’s Next Act – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco holds 746,246 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 24.82 million shares. Hg Vora Mgmt Lc stated it has 32.50 million shares or 20.8% of all its holdings. The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.09% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tiaa Cref Lc holds 0.01% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 239,419 shares. Citigroup stated it has 7.55M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 162,900 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 170,596 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 447,976 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 441,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Oaktree Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 2.52% or 15.25M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 111,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brigade Cap Management LP reported 2.52 million shares or 1.36% of all its holdings.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Resources Announces Closing of Sale of Northwest Louisiana Natural Gas Assets – GlobeNewswire” on January 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QEP Resources’ Q1 weakness attributed to belt tightening, asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “QEP Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QEP Resources: Still A Steal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why QEP Resources Inc’s Stock Is Plunging Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 36,557 shares to 419,047 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 13,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% or 1.14M shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 152,262 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 16,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assets Investment Management Limited Company reported 56,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nokomis Cap Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 316,948 shares. Moreover, Wexford Capital LP has 1.09% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 1.69M shares. Profund Limited holds 28,743 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.01 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 1.84M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Paloma Prns Co owns 14,787 shares. Fdx owns 0.01% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 16,367 shares. 507,700 are held by Omers Administration. Btg Pactual Glob Asset reported 0.11% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 13,252 shares.