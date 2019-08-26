Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Tortoise Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Jack In The Box Com (JACK) Stock Price Declined, Rhumbline Advisers Has Raised Stake

Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 4,411 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 48,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 2.38M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc Com (JACK) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 3,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 91,252 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 87,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 185,510 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 310,033 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 60,674 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 205,520 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 32,100 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nwi Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 450,000 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 52.03M shares. Frontier Invest stated it has 0.12% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Utah Retirement holds 107,532 shares. 16.21M were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Advent Cap Mgmt De invested in 115,267 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nomura Inc holds 1.09% or 29.17 million shares in its portfolio. 598,869 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cleararc reported 14,970 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $382.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 42,750 shares to 96,895 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (NYSE:WST) by 11,039 shares to 238,113 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Plc F (NYSE:PNR) by 31,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,983 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).