Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Silver Point Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Raised Stake by $16.38 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company's stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 7.71M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 441,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 21,307 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 52.03 million shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 40,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 637,174 shares. Oaktree Capital Limited Partnership invested in 2.52% or 15.25M shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 951,988 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.50 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.88 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kepos Capital Lp holds 1.00M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 110,000 shares. Icahn Carl C reported 3.58% stake. Van Eck Associates reported 57,459 shares.

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) by 1.00 million shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,298 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 297 are held by Cornerstone Advisors. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 5,640 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 2,127 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 460,686 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 1,500 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 599,839 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co owns 1,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 37,762 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has 11,839 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Hartford Management Co has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fairfax Financial Limited Can reported 10,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 9,300 shares. 1,322 were reported by Raymond James Na.