Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Has Increased Position; Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Its Stake

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 5.19 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 14,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 608,821 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.15M, up from 594,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $13.08 during the last trading session, reaching $215.22. About 669,411 shares traded or 138.24% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 51,466 shares to 28,386 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in One Liberty Pptys Inc (NYSE:OLP) by 36,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,872 shares, and cut its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB).

