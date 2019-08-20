Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position by $467,200 as Valuation Rose; As At & T Corp. (T) Market Value Rose, Salem Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $711,016

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 58,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 162,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 7.58 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 25.80M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,544 shares to 31,044 shares, valued at $55.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.97M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

