Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $19.96 Million as Stock Rose; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Holding in Eog Res (EOG) Upped by $2.24 Million as Stock Declined

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 295,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, up from 272,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Owl Creek Asset Management LP invested in 1.61% or 5.00 million shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 450,000 shares. 26,243 are held by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 441,259 shares. Cleararc invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oaktree Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 15.25M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% stake. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 896,553 shares stake. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6.21M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moneta Gp Inv Ltd accumulated 66,283 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : SNAP, CZR, PFE, QQQ, AVP, BAC, FDC, T, HBAN, INTC, BCRX, IGOV – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : VEON, T, CZR, WMB, MO, ROKU, CSCO, VIPS, WMT, AMCR, LYFT, QQQ – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) by 4.48 million shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $557.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 77,700 shares to 760,800 shares, valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,200 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 125 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc has 0.1% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 17,303 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 6,765 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Llc has 2.65% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 70,560 shares. Cap World Invsts owns 0.47% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 20.50 million shares. Moreover, Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited has 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 93,461 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.05% or 14,081 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nordea Investment Mngmt has 94,389 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 74,297 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management reported 14,299 shares. Welch And Forbes Llc has 64,236 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 146,404 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 449 shares.