Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $19.96 Million as Share Value Declined; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Price Rose, Soros Fund Management Raised Stake by $8.10 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 543,803 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 14.68 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Why you should â€˜keep your eyes openâ€™ during this June rally – MarketWatch” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club Officially Launches at The LINQ Promenade with Appearances from Celebrity Guests and Friends – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Announces Merger with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) in $17.3B Deal; Enters $3.2B Master Agreement with VICI Properties (VICI) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/18/2019: BYND, TPX, ERI, CZR, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 55,000 shares to 200,090 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (Put) by 515,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

