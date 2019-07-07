Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $19.96 Million; Holder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Boosted Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 13.79M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 2277.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,344 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, up from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.04. About 11.06 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 13,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability holds 28,625 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Summit Secs Group Inc Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 31,900 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hightower Ltd Liability reported 26,243 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co holds 11,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 418,642 shares. 25,139 are held by Cibc Asset Management. 204,711 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Ancora Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ulysses Limited Liability Company owns 64,500 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 26,815 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 32,977 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 25,755 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

