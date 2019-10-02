Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake by $4.41 Million as Share Price Rose; Epoch Investment Partners Decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holding by $1.93 Million as Valuation Rose

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 401,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.40M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.84 million, up from 5.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 435,779 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 11,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 144,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.85 million, down from 155,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.72. About 205,647 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 436,001 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $114.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axos Finl Inc by 296,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 29.83 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,431 are held by Motco. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 265,243 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Limited Liability Corp has 1,446 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,041 shares. Marco Investment Limited Company holds 0.09% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,990 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs Inc accumulated 60,702 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Opus Capital Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 3,316 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.34% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 635,960 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 51,973 shares. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 131,717 shares. Everett Harris And Ca owns 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,556 shares. The Ohio-based Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 15,567 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancorp Tru Com. Utah-based Albion Gru Ut has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 59,549 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 53,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 582 shares. 2.54 million were reported by Falcon Edge L P. Nomura Hldg Inc invested in 1.27% or 23.00M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 12,325 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0% or 655,248 shares. 56,445 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advisors. 517,196 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 299,172 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pentwater Cap LP holds 0.97% or 7.60M shares in its portfolio. 2 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 47,833 shares. 57,617 were reported by Van Eck Assocs. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 4.31 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

