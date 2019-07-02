Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Nokota Management LP Has Cut Its Position; As Intricon (IIN) Market Value Declined, Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 304,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 552,457 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, up from 247,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 87,498 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 3.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, down from 7.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 14.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 136,593 shares to 11,036 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 57,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,579 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

