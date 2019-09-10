Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Position; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Increased Holding

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 5.35 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 445.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 10,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 13,158 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 2,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $196.47. About 1.58M shares traded or 36.47% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 8,881 shares to 4,618 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 31,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,641 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

