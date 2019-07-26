Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding by $16.08 Million; George Kaiser Family Foundation Trimmed Its Bok Financial (BOKF) Stake by $40.50 Million as Valuation Declined

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 210,364 shares traded or 36.21% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 25/04/2018 – BOK official says economic cooperation with N. Korea will boost consumer sentiment; 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO CAREFULLY JUDGE WHETHER NECESSARY TO ADJUST POLICY; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 21/03/2018 – Korean Assets Rallied Last Time BOK Rate Below Fed: Markets Live; 07/03/2018 – Rugby-Bok Kriel to have second surgery on injured shoulder; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH N.KOREA RISKS; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL CONTINUE TO STABILIZE MARKETS IF NEEDED; 13/03/2018 – BOK CHIEF SAYS A SUCCESSFUL SUMMIT OF N.KOREA, U.S. WILL HELP STABILIZE FINANCIAL MARKETS, IMPROVE CONSUMER SENTIMENT; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: DON’T SEE POSSIBILITY OF STAGFLATION IN KOREA; 11/04/2018 – BOK: S.KOREA INFLATION TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET LEVEL

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 9.00M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co owns 1.10M shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 268,903 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nokota Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 4.05 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 143,914 are held by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.22% or 4.83M shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 52.03 million shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny accumulated 0.03% or 1,479 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 2.78M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Lc stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.01% or 953,013 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 171,803 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

