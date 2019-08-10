Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Stake by $16.08 Million as Shares Rose; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $332,514

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 57,587 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76 million, down from 58,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares to 77,881 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group Inc has 673 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc reported 100,521 shares. Prudential Public Lc has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited, a Singapore-based fund reported 6,409 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Oakbrook Lc has 16,925 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 240,234 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Company reported 5,235 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation has 40,339 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il reported 3.02% stake. S&Co Inc has invested 1.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Management Of Virginia Limited stated it has 14,975 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 23.99 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

