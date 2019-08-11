Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Share Value Declined While Csu Producer Resources Has Decreased Stake

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project

Csu Producer Resources Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csu Producer Resources Inc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csu Producer Resources Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $91.42. About 386,806 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 6,249 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,168 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 867 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 99,097 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 650 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability has 2,564 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Limited has invested 0.04% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.08% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mackenzie owns 133,388 shares. Da Davidson & reported 12,081 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 3,593 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 5.23 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 74,595 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.28 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries Rides the New Indian Motorcycle to Q2 Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 27,499 shares. Long Pond Capital LP accumulated 1.46 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,100 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 300 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated holds 1.09% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 29.17 million shares. Falcon Point Cap Llc stated it has 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1,479 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 552,703 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 15,187 were reported by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 4.83 million shares. Lorber David A stated it has 19,711 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. Bridger Lc owns 1.38 million shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Moreover, Janney Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Legal & General Public Limited Com holds 0% or 590,561 shares.