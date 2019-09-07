Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Stake by $16.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Position by $16.73 Million; Stock Price Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50 million, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78 million for 365.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 148,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $96.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 528,387 are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 1,065 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10.74M shares. Praesidium Investment Limited reported 625,947 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 0.34% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 604,511 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.15% or 24,399 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 1.18M shares. Family Mngmt Corp stated it has 10,365 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Scharf Ltd reported 2,800 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 957 were reported by Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corp. The Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Catalyst Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. American Intll has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Alternative Limited Partnership invested 0.64% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bamco New York holds 0.03% or 746,246 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 4.93M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 106,200 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 69,121 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has 11,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 4.79 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 110,000 shares. 57,459 were accumulated by Van Eck. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 205,520 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 901,428 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 526,125 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Company invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.