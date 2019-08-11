Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $3.24 Million

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, down from 26,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,843 are held by Valmark Advisers. Mirae Asset Invests Company Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 41,626 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability accumulated 8,077 shares or 1.3% of the stock. 1,265 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Mngmt. Baxter Bros invested in 3.79% or 42,553 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research Inc accumulated 3,000 shares. Van Eck Associate has 10,688 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 2,577 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Holderness holds 12,390 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maryland Mngmt accumulated 7,720 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital invested in 95,222 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares to 381,207 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,187 shares. 73,788 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 68,991 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 106,200 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Stifel accumulated 58,961 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 205,520 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 63,487 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 174 shares in its portfolio. 207,800 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Jpmorgan Chase & has 2.96 million shares. Nwi Management LP holds 450,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 156,100 shares. Paloma Prns holds 0.01% or 59,334 shares. Alps accumulated 11,470 shares.