Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.54 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Share Value Rose, Holder Hound Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $131.40 Million

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 3.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, down from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37 million shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21 billion and $384.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.