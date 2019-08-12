Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $2.54 Million; Snow Capital Management LP Cut Position in Pbf Energy (PBF) by $13.45 Million as Valuation Declined

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 433,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 310,171 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, down from 744,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 1.56 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.88 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 9.06M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Cohen Cap has 0.9% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 479,671 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 141,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 11,133 shares. Oppenheimer & Communication Inc holds 0.01% or 22,959 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 110,000 shares. 26,815 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt. Soros Fund Limited Liability holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 24.82 million shares. Northern has 4.50 million shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alps Advsrs reported 11,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 240,960 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $282.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 167,440 shares to 212,324 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rev Group Inc by 45,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).