Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.54 Million as Stock Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined While Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased Its Position

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 8,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 381,058 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, down from 389,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 3.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 317,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 1.55 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

