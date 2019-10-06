Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Lifted Position by $1.77 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ross Stores (ROST) Position Maintained by Btim Corp

Btim Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 10,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 784,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.80M, up from 773,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 1.28 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 161,117 shares as the company's stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 652,510 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 491,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 7.28M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World's First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state's fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news;

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 162,138 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Llc accumulated 14,780 shares. Principal Group reported 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Ltd Com holds 6.34M shares. Cetera Lc reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,469 shares. 265,917 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Co has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 173,200 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 324,821 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0% or 26,006 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ohio-based Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited holds 1.60 million shares or 1.29% of its portfolio.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,977 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $234.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 261,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,484 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).