Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Has Boosted Stake; Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose While Guardian Capital LP Has Upped Holding by $1.06 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 5,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 19,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 13,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 09/03/2018 – FACEBOOK GAINS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO RIGHTS TO 25 WEEKDAY MLB GAMES; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 21/04/2018 – Google has developed chips for AI, and Facebook has a nascent chip effort; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Grills Zuckerberg About Facebook’s Controversial “Campaign Embed” Program and the Company’s; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 161,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 652,510 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 491,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 4.07M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafitte Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 17.52% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Fmr Ltd owns 856,529 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 120,519 shares. Morgan Stanley has 17.40 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 2.24 million shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Alpine Assocs Management Inc has invested 2.51% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 17,361 shares. 1.33M are held by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Natixis holds 0.26% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 2.77M shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Co LP invested in 500,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,503 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading stated it has 574,762 shares. Two Sigma Llc reported 45,966 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 175,000 shares.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

