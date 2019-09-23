Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $24.64 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 55.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 88,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 69,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.46M, down from 157,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $287.74. About 345,548 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 15.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 62.39M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737.39 million, down from 77.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 7.25M shares traded. Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.89 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited holds 13,518 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 12,293 shares. Moreover, Jag Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.46% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 117,036 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 9,491 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Company owns 1.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3.85M shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated has 0.19% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,073 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Colony Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,990 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 3 shares. Sun Life Inc has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc reported 7,019 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 20,000 shares to 702,475 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 40.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Scientific Games (SGMS), Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Launch Sports Betting in Indiana and Expand US Partnership – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Casars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OLBK, TYPE, RTEC, and CZR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Appoints Jan Jones to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.