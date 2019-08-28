Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Trimmed Stake by $1.06 Million; Alpine Investment Management Upped Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $24.42 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47 million, up from 5.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 6.58M shares traded or 112.79% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 5.09 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan

