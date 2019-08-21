Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Alpine Associates Management Trimmed Holding; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Claar Advisors Trimmed Position by $4.38 Million

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 355,778 shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 830,619 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $433.68M for 8.37 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 272,810 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.11% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.05% or 32,698 shares. Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 221,028 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.12% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) has 1.08% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 28,200 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Laffer holds 54,546 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.05% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, First Interstate Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Citadel Lc has 0.14% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 8.70 million shares. Hillsdale reported 600 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,765 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 825 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.12% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs has 252,122 shares. 92,702 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jane Street Group Limited Company holds 0% or 271,722 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru invested in 0% or 2,460 shares. Selz Ltd Liability reported 878,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.01% or 4.93M shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 300,041 shares. Stifel Financial has 58,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ls Investment Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 13,838 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 16.21 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.82M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4.79M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 323,500 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $51.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 81,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

