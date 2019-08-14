Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Stake by $16.08 Million; Paradigm Asset Management Co Upped Its Holding in Parsley Energy (PE) by $46.32 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.20 million, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 3.80M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 6.61 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019

