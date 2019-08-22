Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $19.96 Million; Shareholder Ack Asset Management Has Lifted Wms (WMS) Stake

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.87 billion, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.49. About 148,542 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 87.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 8.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 375,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $17.61 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vrrm by 830,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aaxn.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 0.11% less from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv invested 0.09% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,367 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 24,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Berkshire Partners Limited Liability Com owns 15.82% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 6.76 million shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 49,836 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 323,134 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 3,200 shares. Asset Mngmt One has 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 77,468 shares. Millennium Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 12,162 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 240,108 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 1.34M shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 328,546 shares in its portfolio. Ack Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.22M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 14.75M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 63,487 shares. Glob invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The New York-based Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 2.50M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natixis holds 0.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 8.41M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.01M shares. Selz Limited Company reported 1.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 32.50 million are owned by Hg Vora Cap Management Limited Liability. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 4.93M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2.56M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 18,293 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 13,019 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc owns 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 590,561 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 63,197 shares to 104,197 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 10,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.