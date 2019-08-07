Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose While Alpine Associates Management Has Cut Stake by $1.06 Million; Hamlin Capital Management Has Lowered Its Packaging Amer (PKG) Position by $1.44 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 17.46 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 14,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 414,874 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.23 million, down from 429,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.15. About 884,208 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Port KC: We’ll welcome new Isle of Capri owner with open arms – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Va Corp New by 71,862 shares to 312,762 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4.79M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,092 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 609 are held by Us Bankshares De. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 207,800 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.01% or 2.96M shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 758,945 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 23,337 were reported by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts Ltd Partnership stated it has 500,000 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel reported 2.31M shares. Lafitte LP holds 2.08 million shares. Bridger Limited, New York-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Md Sass Invsts Ser reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.44M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.