Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Cut by $79.51 Million Its Stake; Corning (GLW) Holder Alpha Windward Decreased Stake as Share Price Declined

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 51.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 15,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 29,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 3.16 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 5.53 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $8.75 million activity. Another trade for 223,379 shares valued at $7.54M was made by WEEKS WENDELL P on Thursday, February 14.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 4,200 shares to 4,334 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate (VNQ) by 23,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GLW’s profit will be $345.29 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

