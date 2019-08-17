Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Its Stake; Lee Danner & Bass Continues to Hold Stake in Delta Airlines (DAL)

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 7.46 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (DAL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 25,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 172,479 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 147,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: WEATHER WAIVER ISSUED FOR SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc. by 30,602 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,061 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 119,531 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff And Associates Inc has 282,919 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset invested in 26 shares. Communications Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,865 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd holds 41,669 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones And Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Mariner holds 9,317 shares. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP reported 125,000 shares. World Asset Management Inc invested in 0.1% or 37,830 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 99,483 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.2% or 461,648 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 4,116 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma accumulated 3.67M shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) caution is advised – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement reported 497,900 shares. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.45% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 63,487 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.59M shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 10,354 shares. Prudential Plc owns 27,499 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 441,259 shares. Nokota Lp invested 1.07% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). M&T Bancorp invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 18,293 are owned by Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Soros Fund Lc has 5.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 111,013 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Icahn Carl C holds 99.25M shares. 4.50M are owned by Northern Tru.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Has Risky Plan for Caesars Entertainment Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Caesars, Carl Icahn Getting Close On Deal, But Price Is Sticking Point – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, DFRG, BID, LTXB – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment +3% as merger talk swirls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.