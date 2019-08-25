Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Cut Stake by $16.08 Million; Jane Street Group Has Boosted Albemarle (Put) (ALB) Position by $1.32 Million

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (Put) (ALB) by 131.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 16,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.72 million shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 395,860 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 497,900 are held by California Employees Retirement. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 356,885 shares. Natixis, France-based fund reported 8.41 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 205,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.03% or 143,914 shares in its portfolio. Beach Point Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.71 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 418,642 shares. Co Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 174 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 26,815 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Cap Lp accumulated 652,648 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 758,945 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57 shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FCAN) by 21,816 shares to 65,091 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 60,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 153,412 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 37,996 were reported by Leavell Inv Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 1.49M shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 8,028 are held by Hightower Advsrs Lc. Ent Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 200 shares. Hartford Inv Company owns 11,476 shares. 3,195 were reported by Boston Private Wealth. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 299,271 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 36,294 shares. Srb Corp reported 7,981 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc reported 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 390 were reported by Ruggie Cap Group Inc. Lpl Financial Limited Com reported 37,086 shares.