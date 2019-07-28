Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Holding by $79.51 Million; Envestnet Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) as Share Value Declined

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 4,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,163 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, up from 87,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 132,876 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Pond Capital Lp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.46 million shares. Principal Group Inc has 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.56 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,550 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Par Cap Mngmt invested in 3.60M shares or 0.58% of the stock. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0% or 92,702 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Missouri-based Moneta Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Artemis Management Llp holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 15,038 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability holds 50,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 99,632 shares to 179,086 shares, valued at $34.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,064 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,555 are owned by Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership. Kennedy Cap invested 0.17% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Stifel stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 3,636 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 55,194 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Company reported 16,062 shares stake. Anchor Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 264,294 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 92,163 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 106,383 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 6,919 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Gru holds 20,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 9,785 shares stake. Tributary Cap Ltd Liability reported 1.62% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).