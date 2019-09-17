Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Rose While Canyon Capital Advisors Decreased by $167.16 Million Its Stake; Jefferies Group Cut Position in Danaher (Put) (DHR) as Share Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 15.20 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 62.39 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737.39M, down from 77.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 4.07M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – $200 MLN NON-GAMING, BEACH-FRONT PROJECT IS SET TO BREAK GROUND IN FIRST HALF 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Put) (DHR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14,000, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $142.25. About 545,713 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 30.92 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 1.03% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 131,857 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bartlett And Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 24,816 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 4,403 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 347 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc accumulated 84,209 shares. Private Na invested in 19,538 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 0.85% or 243,324 shares in its portfolio. House accumulated 6,337 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 37,900 shares. Waverton Management Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 10,671 shares. Burney Co invested in 0.15% or 17,690 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,712 shares to 8,155 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 21,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icahn Carl C has 99.25 million shares for 4.42% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 904,960 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Redwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.60 million shares or 1.29% of the stock. 23.00 million are owned by Nomura. Legal And General Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Water Island Capital Lc reported 1.13M shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 292,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 1.23% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability reported 32,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 17.40 million shares. Canyon Ltd Liability Company has invested 14.97% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

