Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding Held by Owl Creek Asset Management Lp; Avenir Increased Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 13/03/2018 – Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,243 shares. Davenport Company Limited Company has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Daiwa Sb Investments stated it has 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields accumulated 75,362 shares or 2.44% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 18,884 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Co owns 66,175 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Dock Street Asset reported 189,403 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru has 62,517 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Pitcairn reported 41,366 shares. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al invested in 6,386 shares. Valley National Advisers has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Co has invested 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 48,047 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. 1.57M are owned by Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 26,692 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares to 418,072 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,761 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Llc reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 11,987 shares. Cohen Mngmt reported 0.9% stake. New York-based Summit Group Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 514,832 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 271,722 are owned by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 55,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Frontier Inv Management Company stated it has 224,535 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 13,838 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 52,695 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested in 104,561 shares or 0% of the stock.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc by 173,630 shares to 773,135 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).